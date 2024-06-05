BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 44,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,038. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

