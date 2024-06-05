BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BYM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. 44,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,745. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $11.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.