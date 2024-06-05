BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.7 %

BLE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 103,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,133. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

