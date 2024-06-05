BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MUC stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 268,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,960. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $11.30.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
