BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

Shares of MHD traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. 68,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,289. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $12.18.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

