BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.11. 142,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,950. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $12.52.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
