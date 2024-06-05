BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of BST traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.98. 67,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,904. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
