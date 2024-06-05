BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 107,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,653. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.