BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BUI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.