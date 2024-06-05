BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BUI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $23.48.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
