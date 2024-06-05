Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Short Interest Down 5.2% in May

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,470,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 20,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLNK. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blink Charging
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging
Blink Charging Stock Performance
BLNK opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.74 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 122.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Blink Charging
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
See Also
