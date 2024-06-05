Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Short Interest Down 5.2% in May

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,470,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 20,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLNK. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Blink Charging by 35.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 568,417 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Blink Charging by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 459,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 411,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 365,098 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 39.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 890,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 249,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

BLNK opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.74 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 122.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

