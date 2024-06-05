Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,276 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $763,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 113,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,903 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,086 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 154,912 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,647. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,306,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,579,430. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $191.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

