Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WOLF. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Wolfspeed stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

