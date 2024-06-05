Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $220,000 in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 45.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $225,000.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Stock Performance

TRUP opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRUP

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings acquired 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $144,586 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.