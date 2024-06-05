Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,086,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,061,000 after acquiring an additional 432,594 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 903,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,815,000 after acquiring an additional 225,530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,405,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,673,000 after acquiring an additional 148,804 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,480.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 113,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on H shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.31.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.84. 504,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,898. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.33.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.32%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,737,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,737,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,084,553 shares of company stock valued at $326,617,629. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.