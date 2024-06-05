Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

