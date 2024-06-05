Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,196 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $111,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 91.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,971,000 after purchasing an additional 348,749 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 459.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,898,000 after acquiring an additional 207,184 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 54.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 561,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,261,000 after acquiring an additional 197,479 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at $24,213,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

CDW stock opened at $221.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.30. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $167.73 and a twelve month high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

