Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 1,677 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,187,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,175. The company has a market capitalization of $227.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

