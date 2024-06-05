Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 2,939 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.31.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE DHI opened at $143.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.30. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.