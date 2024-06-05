Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 567 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Workday by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Workday by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,511,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.12. 3,601,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,681. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.13 and its 200-day moving average is $268.71.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,280 shares of company stock worth $117,374,221. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.96.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

