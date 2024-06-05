Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $397,000 Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.14. The stock had a trading volume of 476,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,916. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 146.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.48 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

