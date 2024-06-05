Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $430,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,438,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $160,999,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,221,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,045,000 after purchasing an additional 46,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,828,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,313,000 after purchasing an additional 244,211 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Shares of MKC traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.87. 3,309,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.87. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,114. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

