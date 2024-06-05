Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $4,139,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $4,139,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.75. 7,896,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,634. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.09 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

