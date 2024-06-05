Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,507,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 717.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 373,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,938,000 after buying an additional 328,140 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 319,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,744,000 after buying an additional 57,091 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,287,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,326,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day moving average of $101.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXM. Citigroup cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

