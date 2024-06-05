Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Select Medical by 74.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,689,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,021,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

