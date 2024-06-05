BNB Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.83 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. BNB has a market cap of $102.87 billion and approximately $3.83 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $697.06 or 0.00989413 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,574,702 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,584,972.30552083. The last known price of BNB is 703.02836446 USD and is up 11.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2178 active market(s) with $4,107,475,785.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.