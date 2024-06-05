Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $240.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BA. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $188.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.55. Boeing has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 512,049 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $98,150,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its stake in Boeing by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

