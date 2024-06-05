Brandon Taylor Mintz Sells 27,399 Shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 27,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $51,784.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 569,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,982.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brandon Taylor Mintz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

On Wednesday, May 29th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 600 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $1,206.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 7,125 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $13,608.75.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 2,906,976 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.72.

On Monday, April 1st, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 50,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $86,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $125,101.35.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Up 3.2 %

BTM traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 66,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $10.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 483.86%. The business had revenue of $148.41 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bitcoin Depot

Institutional Trading of Bitcoin Depot

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTM. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth about $902,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth about $305,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth about $2,464,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth about $368,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.