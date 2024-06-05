BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Large Volume Increase

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 74,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 41,743 shares.The stock last traded at $4.88 and had previously closed at $4.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Read Our Latest Report on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Price Performance
Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.