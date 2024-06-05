BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Large Volume Increase

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 74,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 41,743 shares.The stock last traded at $4.88 and had previously closed at $4.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Price Performance

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $482.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

See Also

