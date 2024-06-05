Brett Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.23 Billion (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, Brett has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. Brett has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $55.40 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Brett token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Brett Token Profile

Brett’s launch date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.11540274 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $54,018,452.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Brett using one of the exchanges listed above.

