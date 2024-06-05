Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,312.85 and last traded at $1,318.67. 726,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,782,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,328.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,341.16.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $616.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,333.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,224.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.