Brokerages Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Target Price at $88.80

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $91.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 322,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

