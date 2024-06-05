Brokerages Set Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) PT at $89.46

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.46.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,665,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $93.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

