Brokerages Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) PT at C$44.00

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.74. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$37.06 and a 52-week high of C$45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 37.37.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.07. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of C$7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.2812813 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.25%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

