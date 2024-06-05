Brokerages Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Target Price at £101.50

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £101.50 ($130.04).

SPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105.80 ($135.55) to GBX 9,960 ($127.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,800 ($112.75) to GBX 9,800 ($125.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPX

Insider Buying and Selling

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

In related news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 660 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of £105.27 ($134.88), for a total value of £69,478.20 ($89,017.55). 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPX opened at GBX 8,850 ($113.39) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,337.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,767.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 7,900 ($101.22) and a 1 year high of £114.80 ($147.09). The firm has a market cap of £6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,536.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a GBX 114 ($1.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $46.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 6,425.70%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

(Get Free Report

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.