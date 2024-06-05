Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Trading Down 3.3%

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $103.03 and last traded at $103.31. Approximately 218,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,630,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bunge Global by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Bunge Global by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Bunge Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge Global

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.