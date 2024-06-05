Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 950,838 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 950,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,180,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.73% of John Wiley & Sons at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

John Wiley & Sons stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -48.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $237,345.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.