Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,375 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.49% of Graco worth $71,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 5.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Graco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 745,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $464,772.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,097.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $464,772.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,097.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,124 shares of company stock worth $1,032,659 over the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

