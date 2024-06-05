Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,137,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 4.66% of Strategic Education worth $105,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,476,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total value of $29,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total transaction of $29,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $42,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,062 shares of company stock worth $128,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Strategic Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRA

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.88. 21,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,573. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.61 and a 200 day moving average of $100.70. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $123.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $290.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.70%. On average, analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.87%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.