Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $144.47 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 985,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,392 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.6% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $144,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $165.78. 1,783,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,584,802. The company has a market capitalization of $391.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day moving average is $156.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $168.54.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

