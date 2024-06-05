Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $46.42 Million Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,232 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.28% of Main Street Capital worth $46,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAIN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 938.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 262.3% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $48.81. 442,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,601. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

