Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $57,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,753,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 181.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 494,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,125,000 after purchasing an additional 318,591 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,824 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,421,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,754,000 after purchasing an additional 182,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Colliers International Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.98. The company had a trading volume of 48,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $131.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

