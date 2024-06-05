Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 22,751 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484,227 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 22,751 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for 2.3% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Electronic Arts worth $203,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $281,054,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,494,000 after buying an additional 1,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after acquiring an additional 389,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 709,837 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $97,113,000 after acquiring an additional 356,863 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $137.72. 922,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.72 and a 200-day moving average of $134.77. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,164.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,164.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,496,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,419. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

