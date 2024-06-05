Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 233,075 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,075 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $15,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.48. 163,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average is $103.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,967,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $682,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.