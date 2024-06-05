BWS Financial Comments on Talen Energy Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TLNE)

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Talen Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 30th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Talen Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

Talen Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

Talen Energy stock opened at $108.76 on Monday. Talen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.70.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million.

Talen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.