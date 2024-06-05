Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on June 20th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of CPZ traded up 0.04 on Wednesday, hitting 15.42. 9,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,788. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of 15.05. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 13.17 and a one year high of 16.11.
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
