Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on June 20th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CPZ traded up 0.04 on Wednesday, hitting 15.42. 9,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,788. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of 15.05. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 13.17 and a one year high of 16.11.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Herman bought 16,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.55 per share, with a total value of 253,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately 416,475.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

