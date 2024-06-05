Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:CPZ traded up 0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 15.47. 8,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,756. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 13.17 and a 12 month high of 16.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 15.05.
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
