Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CPZ traded up 0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 15.47. 8,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,756. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 13.17 and a 12 month high of 16.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 15.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, CFO Thomas E. Herman bought 16,308 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.55 per share, for a total transaction of 253,589.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 416,475.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.