Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $167,109.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares in the company, valued at $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 128,693 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 55,370 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $8,312,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

