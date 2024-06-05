Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.07-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% to $9.64-9.73, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.60 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.070-3.100 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.41.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
