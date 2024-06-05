Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.07-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% to $9.64-9.73, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.60 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.070-3.100 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPB

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.8 %

CPB opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.