Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

NYSE CM opened at $49.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.