Capital International Investors Acquires 1,199,158 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,157,079 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199,158 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 7.54% of Citizens Financial Group worth $1,165,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,642 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,970,000 after buying an additional 431,624 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.22. 1,864,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,320,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

